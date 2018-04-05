COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State says an investigation is underway into sexual misconduct allegations against a former wrestling team trainer during the mid-1970s and into the late 1990s.

The university said Thursday the allegations came forward recently against Dr. Richard Strauss who died in 2005.

Ohio State says the allegations include incidents of sexual misconduct with student-athletes and other acts of sexual misconduct.

The Associated Press could not find any relatives of Strauss who could be asked to comment on the allegations.

The university says the state attorney general has appointed an independent investigator. The school also has notified law enforcement.

Ohio State says the time of the allegations range from the mid-1970s through the late 1990s, but it doesn’t know yet the exact years Strauss worked as an athletic trainer.