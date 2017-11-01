COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University has announced the creation of a center to study the societal impacts of the country’s drug war.
The Drug Enforcement and Policy Center is being established with a $4.5 million gift from the Charles Koch Foundation.
The center is based in the Ohio State law school and will tap experts from across the university, including the College of Social Work and the John Glenn College of Public Affairs.
The university says the center will examine changes to law that prohibit or regulate the use and distribution of illegal drugs.
Ohio State law professor Douglas Berman will be the executive director.