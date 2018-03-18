BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — A popular suburban Cleveland shopping mall that locked down Saturday after a shooting on the property is set to reopen.
Beachwood Place Mall says in a Facebook post that the mall would reopen at its normal time of noon Sunday.
Beachwood police say a man suspected of shooting a male acquaintance in the leg during an altercation around 3 p.m. Saturday outside the mall is in custody. The man who was shot is in custody as well.
Police say cash and a handgun were recovered.
A 17-year-old girl was also treated at a hospital Saturday after a report of shots being fired near the mall’s main entrance. Police provided no further details about that incident.
Beachwood is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of downtown Cleveland.