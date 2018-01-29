CINCINNATI (AP) — An outspoken Ohio sheriff says he landed an unexpected role in an upcoming biopic about serial killer Ted Bundy.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones tells WLWT-TV that film crews recruited him to play a detective when they scouted locations for “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” in Cincinnati. The sheriff thinks his handlebar mustache and 10-gallon hat may have made him a good fit for the part.
Jones shot scenes over the weekend with Zac Efron, whom he described as a “very nice guy.” Efron plays Bundy in the film.
Jones says his part is relatively small, but did result in him getting a Screen Actors Guild card.
Most Read Stories
- Half-ton of undelivered mail found in Italy postman's garage
- ‘This never happens’: International student’s unexpected ordeal ends with surprise twist
- 10 Underappreciated Things in the Northwest That Could Kill You | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Higher property-tax bills to hit King County next month
- Five things to know about how the Seahawks played in Sunday's Pro Bowl
The sheriff says filming was a great experience, and he didn’t accept payment.
No release date has been set for the movie.