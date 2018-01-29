CINCINNATI (AP) — An outspoken Ohio sheriff says he landed an unexpected role in an upcoming biopic about serial killer Ted Bundy.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones tells WLWT-TV that film crews recruited him to play a detective when they scouted locations for “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” in Cincinnati. The sheriff thinks his handlebar mustache and 10-gallon hat may have made him a good fit for the part.

Jones shot scenes over the weekend with Zac Efron, whom he described as a “very nice guy.” Efron plays Bundy in the film.

Jones says his part is relatively small, but did result in him getting a Screen Actors Guild card.

The sheriff says filming was a great experience, and he didn’t accept payment.

No release date has been set for the movie.