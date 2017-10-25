CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio will pay just over $500,000 to a Cleveland woman who says she was sexually assaulted by a guard at a state prison.

The woman’s attorney tells Cleveland.com that she accepted the settlement after a six-year legal fight.

The 29-year-old woman said a guard forced her to perform oral sex on him three times in 2009 while she was an inmate at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville. She says the guard and others threatened retaliation after she spoke to investigators.

The woman filed suit in federal court in 2011 against the guard and other prison employees.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office represented the guards and did not comment on the settlement.

The woman’s attorney says the accused guard was moved to a men’s prison and wasn’t charged criminally.

___

