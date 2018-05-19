COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Wildlife Council has approved regulations for the state’s 2018-19 hunting season.
The deer archery season will run from Sept. 29 to Feb. 3. The youth deer gun season will be Nov. 17-18. The deer gun season will run from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2 and Dec. 15-16. The muzzleloader season will be from Jan. 5-8.
The council agreed Thursday to a modification that only antlered deer can be taken from public hunting areas following the weeklong gun season.
Erie, Lucas and Hancock counties have been added for the fall wild turkey season from Oct. 13 to Nov. 25. The fall season will now include 70 of Ohio’s 88 counties.
For waterfowl, bag limits for hen mallards, pintails and black ducks have been increased to two birds per day.