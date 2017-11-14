COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The chief of staff for Democrats in the Ohio Senate has resigned after facing allegations of “inappropriate conduct” toward other employees.

Michael Premo resigned Monday from the role he held since 2015.

The Senate minority leader, Democratic Sen. Kenny Yuko, says he asked for Premo’s resignation after finding that concerns raised recently about Premo’s behavior were credible. In a statement, Yuko says he won’t share details of the allegations to respect the privacy of people who raised those concerns.

Cleveland.com reports that Premo didn’t return a call seeking comment Monday. The Twitter account where he was known to be outspoken appears to have been suspended or deleted.

A spokesman for the Senate president tells The Cincinnati Enquirer that no complaint has been filed about concerns over Premo’s behavior.