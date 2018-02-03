CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio’s Republican congressional delegation is using former President William McKinley’s 175th birthday to remind President Donald Trump about his campaign promise to restore the name of Alaska’s Mount McKinley.
Cleveland.com reports 11 members of Congress sent a letter to Trump on Monday calling the mountain’s name change “disrespectful to Ohioans” and the 25th president’s memory.
McKinley served as an Ohio congressman and governor and was first elected president in 1896. His birthday was Jan. 29.
The mountain officially carried the president’s name from 1917 until 2015 when President Barack Obama restored the traditional indigenous name of Denali.
While Trump previously said he would reverse the change, his interior secretary said last year the peak should remain Denali.
The White House referred questions to the Interior Department, which provided no response.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com