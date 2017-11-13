COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is starting final preparations for executing a sick inmate who will be provided a wedge-shaped pillow to help him breathe as he’s put to death this week.
The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction plans to provide the pillow for death row prisoner Alva Campbell because of breathing issues he could experience while lying flat.
The 69-year-old Campbell was expected to be moved from death row in Chillicothe (chihl-ih-KAHTH’-ee) to the death house at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility Tuesday morning.
Campbell is set to die Wednesday morning for killing a teenager during a Columbus carjacking two decades ago.
Campbell has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution, saying he’s too ill to execute.