YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A state prison will use equipment seized from an illegal marijuana grower to cultivate vegetables for poor people.
The Vindicator of Youngstown, Ohio, reports tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of hydroponic equipment seized by police in Campbell has been donated to the Trumbull Correctional Institution for the prison’s inmate agricultural program.
Inmates at the maximum security prison in northeast Ohio grew 10,000 pounds of food donated to poor people last year.
The equipment was seized during a raid in Campbell last September in which police found 56 marijuana plants.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Jacob Eason, former Lake Stevens 5-star QB, officially transferring to Washington
Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips says equipment found during raids is usually destroyed but was instead donated after a prison official asked for it.
Phillips says “it’s nice to see good coming from bad.”
___
Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com