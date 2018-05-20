COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio’s capital are investigating the death of a man they say was killed following a fight with people who chased him after a gas station robbery.
Columbus police detectives say the homicide happened just before 10 a.m. Sunday on the city’s east side.
Police say events leading to the death began when a woman was robbed at a gas station and the suspect ran off.
Investigators said several men who a police report referred to as “Good Samaritans” chased the man who resisted the pursuers.
No additional details were released, including the names of all those involved, while police continued the investigation.