TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — One of three Ohio pastors accused of conspiring to recruit teenage girls to have sex with them has pleaded guilty to federal charges, including child sex trafficking.
Thirty-eight-year-old Kenneth Butler also pleaded guilty Monday in Toledo to a related conspiracy charge and obstructing a sex trafficking investigation. He acknowledged having sex with two minors.
Butler’s plea deal calls for him to get over 17 years in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 12.
His attorney said after the hearing that he wasn’t authorized to comment further on Butler’s behalf.
Federal authorities say Butler was among three Toledo-area pastors who paid teen girls for sex over the past few years and shared photos and videos of the girls.
The other two jailed pastors have pleaded not guilty.