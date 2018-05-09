COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A suburban Columbus police officer under investigation for kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head has resigned.
The Columbus Dispatch reports an attorney for Franklin Township police officer Robert Wells says Wells’ resigned effective Sunday.
Wells, a part-time Franklin Township officer, was placed on leave after a cellphone video surfaced from a May 1 vehicle pursuit that shows him kicking an 18-year-old man in the head.
Franklin Township Trustee Aryeh Alex says an internal investigation of the 48-year-old Wells is continuing.
Wells is a fulltime investigations supervisor for the Ohio Lottery Commission. He was convicted of assault and fired as a police officer in the central Ohio city of Pataskala in 2002 after he and another officer were seen in a cellphone video kicking an 18-year-old man during an arrest.
