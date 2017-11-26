COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has hired a hospitality professional as its new tourism director.

Ohio Development Services Agency Director David Goodman says Matthew MacLaren will begin the job in January.

MacLaren, an Ohio native, most recently served as a senior vice president for the industry trade group American Hotel & Lodging Association where he oversaw membership, business development, partner-state association relations and research.

He previously spent seven years as president and CEO of Ohio’s hotel and lodging association.

As director of TourismOhio, MacLaren will work with an advisory board to build brand recognition and support for the state’s current tourism slogan: “Ohio. Find it Here.”

He succeeds Mary Cusick, who left the position in August.