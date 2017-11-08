MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — The mayor of an Ohio city will soon be joined in public office by his brother and his mother.
In Middletown, Cathie Mulligan won a seat on the City Board of Education and Joe Mulligan won a seat on the City Council in Tuesday’s election. The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports they will join Middletown Mayor Larry Mulligan in public office.
The Mulligan family will fill three of the 10 total seats on the school board and city council.
Joe Mulligan is a returning candidate to Middletown City Council, as he previously completed a term two years ago. Cathie Mulligan is a newcomer to the school board.
Most Read Stories
- Jenny Durkan defeats Cary Moon to become Seattle’s first woman mayor since the 1920s WATCH
- How Election Day unfolded: Voters, candidates react to Seattle's mayoral race results and more WATCH
- Manka Dhingra leading Jinyoung Englund in pivotal 45th District Senate race WATCH
- Does Seattle area's early, cold start to November mean we're in for a big snow year?
- Amazon launches two furniture lines as private-label ambitions grow
Larry Mulligan was elected to a third four-year term in November 2015.
___
Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com