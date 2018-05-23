Share story

PIQUA, Ohio (AP) — Court documents allege a 21-year-old Ohio man threatened to carry out a school shooting because his 14-year-old girlfriend was being bullied at her junior high school.

The Dayton Daily News reports Piqua police say the department received a call Tuesday morning about a man threatening to shoot up a school and use explosives. Police say William Ingle was arrested a few hours later and has been charged with making a false alarm.

Ingle appeared in court Wednesday. The newspaper reports a judge ordered Ingle to undergo a mental evaluation.

Police alerted the Piqua schools about the threat before Ingle’s arrest. None of the district’s buildings were locked down Tuesday.

Court records don’t indicate whether Ingle has an attorney.

Piqua is roughly 90 miles (145 kilometers) west of Columbus.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

