AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing a large amount of the powerful synthetic opioid carfentanil.
Twenty-seven-year-old Da’Nico Geter, of Akron, entered a plea Friday in Akron to using a gun while in possession of a nearly a half-pound (202 grams) of carfentanil, an opioid considered thousands of times more potent than heroin.
Geter faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years. He was indicted in January.
U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman in a statement called that amount of carfentanil, which is used as a tranquilizer for large animals, “staggering” and compared it with a bomb.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- American family of four found dead while on vacation in Mexico, police say
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Sacramento shooting: How police opened fire on unarmed black man with cellphone
- Hundreds of dead cattle lead to California rancher's arrest
Messages were left Saturday with Geter’s attorney seeking comment.