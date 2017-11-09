COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man has been indicted for killing a construction worker on an interstate while driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday that 30-year-old Edward Torres, of South Solon in central Ohio, has been indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and four counts of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says Torres’ blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit and that he had cocaine and marijuana in his system when he drove through traffic barrels along Interstate 70 in Columbus and killed 59-year-old Steven Cook, of Barnesville, in September.

Torres is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 27. Court records don’t indicate if he has an attorney.