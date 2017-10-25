CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has been charged with inducing panic after police detonated what appeared to be a homemade firework that they later learned was a soda bottle filled with sparklers.

The Chillicothe Gazette reports 21-year-old Caleb Leasure was arrested Tuesday after authorities say a tow truck driver repossessing Leasure’s truck found a suspected homemade firework wrapped in tape with an apparent fuse inside the vehicle.

Ross County sheriff’s deputies conferred with the Franklin County bomb squad before detonating the device. It was found to contain about 250 sparklers taped together inside the soda bottle.

Police asked the Chillicothe schools to put the high school and middle school complex on a modified lockdown after the device was found.

Court records don’t indicate if Leasure has an attorney.

Information from: Chillicothe Gazette, http://www.chillicothegazette.com