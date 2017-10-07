FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — Officials say Army privates from Ohio and Tennessee have been killed after a military vehicle struck a formation of soldiers at a training base in South Carolina.
The soldiers killed Friday at Fort Jackson have been identified as Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft, of Cincinnati, and Ethan Shrader, of Prospect, Tennessee. Six soldiers were hurt, two critically. All of the injured were taken to an off-base hospital in Columbia. Their conditions were unknown Saturday.
Fort Jackson officials are calling it a “tragic event” but haven’t released any details about why the vehicle struck the soldiers.
The Army says it has started a thorough investigation.
Most Read Stories
- What it’s like to buy and sell a house in Seattle’s craziest-ever market
- Seattle could spend a bundle defending itself, Kshama Sawant, in defamation suits WATCH
- Workers at Federal Way Denny's 'no longer employed' after black customers reportedly were asked to pay before eating
- Edmonds woman who told date she was serial killer and wanted to eat his heart gets 18 years
- Longtime morning host Mitch Levy says he has parted ways with KJR after prostitution arrest
Fort Jackson is the Army’s largest training base with more than 50,000 recruits assigned there each year.