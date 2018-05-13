CLEVELAND (AP) — A mail carrier has been sentenced to three months in prison for taking more than 10 pounds of marijuana intended for delivery to two northeast Ohio residences.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland says 43-year-old Thomas Schaefer, of the Cleveland suburb of Broadview Heights, pleaded guilty in December to one count of mail theft. He was sentenced Wednesday.
Prosecutors say Schaefer was assigned to the Newburgh Heights post office when he suspected that a package intended for delivery to a Cleveland home in March 2017 contained marijuana and kept the 4 pounds inside of it.
He was arrested after keeping a parcel containing more than 6 pounds of pot addressed to a Garfield Heights home in August 2017.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mormon church: Intruder causes damage in St. George Temple.
- How bungling has kept Puerto Ricans powerless VIEW
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- What the royal bride-to-be means to black Londoners
- In Cuba, the great American tourism boom goes bust
His attorney says Schaefer wants to put this behind him.