DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio state lawmaker says law-abiding high school students who are 18 or older should be allowed to carry long guns inside public high schools.
Republican Rep. Niraj Antani (NEER’-ihj ahn-TAH’-nee), of Miamisburg, told the Dayton Daily News in an interview Thursday that Ohio law allows those over 18 to carry a long gun, so anyone who complies “should be able to carry and protect themselves.”
He said he wasn’t advocating arming high-school students, but believes those who meet legal requirements should have the option to carry.
Antani’s comments come a day after tens of thousands of U.S. students walked out of classrooms to demand action on gun violence and school safety. The activism was sparked by the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Gun-trained teacher ‘accidentally’ discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning