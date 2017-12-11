DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Fire officials say up to 10 infants have been relocated safely away from smoke in a southwest Ohio hospital.
Dayton District Fire Chief James Rose tells the Dayton Daily News that Miami Valley Hospital staffers moved the babies from the Berry Women’s Center before firefighters arrived in response to the smoke. He says the smoke came from an overheated motor and that crews were able to clear the smoke with ventilation.
Rose said early Monday that most of the smoke was contained from spreading.
He says there were no injuries.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- One of last great Washington train rides coming to an end
- Things might have been ugly for Seahawks in their 30-24 defeat, but they don’t lose any ground