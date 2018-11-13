Share story

By
The Associated Press

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say they are searching a hospital after receiving reports about a woman with a gun threatening people.

Police in Medina (meh-DYE’-nuh) say no shots have been fired.

The Cleveland Clinic says police were responding to a potential active shooter Tuesday afternoon at a medical office building near Medina Hospital, southwest of Cleveland.

The clinic says the hospital and medical office building are on lockdown.

Medina police say they’re secured the hospital and are searching floor by floor.

Video from the scene shows federal and local authorities outside the hospital.

