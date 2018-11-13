MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say they found no signs of anyone with a gun at a hospital after reports of an active shooter led to a lockdown.
Police in Medina (meh-DYE’-nuh) say they searched the hospital floor by floor Tuesday afternoon before allowing it to reopen.
Officers rushed to the Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital after police they got reports about a woman with a gun threatening people.
Police say they found no witnesses or evidence that back up the initial reports.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Dead in cars and homes: Northern California fire toll at 42 VIEW
- New exercise guidelines: Move more, sit less, start younger WATCH
- Scientists to study the 'modern miracle' of Ozzy Osbourne's survival
- Heart meeting features fish oil, vitamin D, cholesterol news
- Stan Lee, creator of a galaxy of Marvel superheroes, dies VIEW
The Cleveland Clinic says all patients and employees are safe at the hospital, southwest of Cleveland.