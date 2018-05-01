COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) is preparing to announce new standards to help people suffering from chronic pain get proper treatment from prescribers to avoid addiction.

The Republican governor scheduled a Wednesday afternoon news conference with the presidents of the state’s medical licensing boards.

The governor has been pushing prescribing limits in recent years to battle Ohio’s addictions epidemic, which led to a record 4,050 overdose deaths in 2016.

Restrictions enacted last year for acute pain patients bar doctors from prescribing more than seven days of narcotic pain pills for adults and more than five days for minors.

The governor and state medical leaders announced guidelines in 2016 meant to reduce the prescribing of painkillers for short-term pain.