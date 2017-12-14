COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) is accepting applications from people interested in consideration for an open Ohio Supreme Court seat.
Kasich is taking the names of applicants through Dec. 29. The Republican governor is filling a seat to be left vacant on Jan. 26 by retiring Justice William O’Neill.
O’Neill, a Democrat, is running for Ohio governor. Some Republican lawmakers are trying to oust O’Neill early, saying he should have stepped down weeks ago.
O’Neill says he isn’t officially a candidate until he files early in February.
Kasich says he and his staff will evaluate applicants with help from a screening committee of legal professionals after the new year.