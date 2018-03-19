COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) has been named chairman of the Midwestern Governors Association ahead of a September summit in Columbus planned by the public-policy-focused group.

Kasich’s agenda for the bipartisan group of a dozen governors is focused on how technology is transforming jobs and the workforce and how the region can better prepare for that future in areas such as education, training and infrastructure. Kasich says teamwork and sharing ideas can help the region provide opportunities, attract workers and elevate its resources.

The term-limited Republican is in his final year as Ohio governor.