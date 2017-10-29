WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio wildlife rehabilitation center is caring for an injured bald eagle rescued from a river in the northwest part of the state.
The Blade reports that staff members at Nature’s Nursery Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation Education say the large adult female can be feisty and “bitey.”
The bird was found in the Portage River on Oct. 14 and arrived at the center with puncture wounds to the chest and an injured wing. No fractures or bullet fragments were found in X-rays.
Jackie Rivas, the center’s operations coordinator, says injuries from territorial squabbles have become common with the rise of the bald eagle’s population in Ohio.
The center expects to eventually move the bird to an outdoor enclosure and then a flight cage before its release.
___
Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/