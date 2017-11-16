MARION, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio sheriff’s deputy shot himself in the foot while fending off an attacking dog during a drug raid.

The shooting happened Thursday morning in Marion as a police task force searched a suspected drug house.

The Marion Star reports Deputy Mike Wheeler fired two shots as he was attacked by two dogs. One of the shots went through his foot.

The paper says Wheeler was expected to spend the night in the hospital. Marion is 54 miles (87 kilometers) north of Columbus.

Marion County Sheriff Tim Bailey says officers had made undercover buys at the house after receiving numerous reports about drug activity.

