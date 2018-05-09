COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court won’t reconsider its decision upholding the death sentence for a man convicted of killing three down-and-out men lured by fake Craigslist job offers.
Death row inmate Richard Beasley was convicted of partnering with a teenage boy in 2011 to lure victims with promises of jobs on an Ohio farm.
The court in February upheld Beasley’s death sentence. On Wednesday the court unanimously rejected Beasley’s arguments that Justice Patrick DeWine should have excused himself because his father is Attorney General Mike DeWine.
Justice Pat Fischer said Beasley lost the chance to argue over the DeWine family connection by failing to raise it initially. Fischer also said the connection wouldn’t violate current judicial codes of conduct.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump declares US leaving 'horrible' Iran nuclear accord VIEW
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- ‘Pele's the boss’: Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- Lingering residents forced to evacuate as lava cracks spread VIEW
A message was left with Beasley’s attorney.