LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio city councilman has been arrested after an altercation with police following a birthday celebration.
Police say they were called to a Lorain home early Saturday morning after receiving reports of an intoxicated man who refused to leave. Arriving officers found 34-year-old Angel Arroyo, a Lorain council member.
Police say a friend of Arroyo’s said they had been celebrating the councilman’s birthday earlier the previous evening. The friend allegedly told officers he had taken Arroyo’s keys.
Authorities say Arroyo repeatedly refused offers for a ride home.
Police arrested the man and charged him with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and obstructing official business.
Arroyo told WJW-TV he has no comment.