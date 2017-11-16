COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state has launched an ad campaign targeting bullying and promoting the support of at-risk Ohio youth.

The “Be Present” campaign from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services encourages friends, classmates and siblings to support youth experiencing stress and anxiety.

Tracy Plouck (plowk) is director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. She said Wednesday that the multimedia campaign will raise awareness about struggles young people face and connect them with resources, information, crisis intervention and other care.

The campaign uses the tagline “Your Presence is a Present.” Its focus includes victims of bullying, youth struggling to overcome mental or emotional problems, and youth at risk of harming themselves.

The campaign includes a website , social media outreach, print ads and public service announcements.