YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio businessman who faces deportation after living in the U.S. for the last 38 years has been granted a six-month stay.
The Warren Tribune-Chronicle reports a U.S. House subcommittee vote on Thursday requires the Department of Homeland Security to review Amer Adi’s deportation case and report back to the panel.
The 57-year-old Youngstown businessman was taken into custody Tuesday at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement check-in in suburban Cleveland ahead of his expected deportation to Jordan.
Rep. Tim Ryan, a Youngstown-area Democrat who has been fighting to help Adi remain in the U.S., said Thursday night that he’s “cautiously optimistic” Adi will get the chance to argue his case.
Adi is staging a hunger strike at the northeast Ohio county jail where he’s being held to protest his treatment.
Information from: The Tribune Chronicle, http://www.tribtoday.com