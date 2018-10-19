CINCINNATI (AP) — A 2-year-old boy with brain cancer who had an early Christmas celebration planned for him by his friends and family has died.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Brody Anderson’s father says the boy died Friday morning surrounded by his family.

Todd Allen wrote last week that Brody’s body was failing and that he didn’t have much time left.

Efforts to provide Brody an early Christmas drew national attention last month when two teenagers slashed inflatable yard decorations in the front yard of his family’s Colerain Township home outside Cincinatti.

A few days later, Brody served as grand marshal for a neighborhood Christmas parade.

Brody is survived by his father and mother, Shilo, and siblings Corey, McKenzie, Andrew and Alex.