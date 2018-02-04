COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has issued a $1 million contract to a New Jersey company to operate a toll-free help line for medical marijuana patients, caregivers and physicians.
Cleveland.com reports the help line will be operated by Extra Step Assurance from a call center in Bellefontaine (behl-FOWN’-tihn) in central Ohio. The company is a subsidiary of Direct Success Inc., which has been operating a national marijuana help line there since February 2017.
The contract amount covers a three-year period.
Direct Success CEO Cheryl McDaniel says the hotline will give people information about medical marijuana so they can talk with doctors and decide whether the drug is right for them.
Ohio’s 2016 medical marijuana law required the establishment of a help line. The drug is scheduled to become available to patients in September.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com