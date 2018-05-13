CLEVELAND (AP) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has issued an opinion that a Cleveland tavern’s jackpot game appears to be legal if all the proceeds are eventually paid to participants.

Cleveland.com reports the opinion released Friday was prompted by a request from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office to examine the legality of a “Queen of Hearts” game that led to jackpot prize of nearly $5 million in March.

Grayton Road Tavern held back $550,000 to seed the next round, but then suspended the game earlier this month to await an opinion from the Attorney General’s Office.

The opinion said that without state regulations, there are concerns about games with large prize pools lacking oversight and protections for consumers. The opinion encourages the state Legislature to examine such games.