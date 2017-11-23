COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Attorney General Mike DeWine is offering Ohio consumers some tips ahead of the busiest shopping weekend of the year.

Among the Republican’s pointers:

— Sellers set their own return policies, including “no returns” — but they must clearly inform customers of the policy before a purchase is completed.

— Ads for holiday sales should clearly disclose important exclusions or limitations, such as limited quantities, restricted sale hours and “no rain checks.”

— Most gift cards must last at least five years, but fees can vary. Cards that can be redeemed more broadly may depreciate in value quicker than those tied to a single store

— Paying with a credit card usually offers greater protection, such as limits on your responsibility for unauthorized charges and the ability to dispute charges.