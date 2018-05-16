TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Health Department says it has granted a license to Toledo’s last abortion clinic, allowing it reopen.

Capital Care of Toledo applied for the license after receiving a state-mandated patient-transfer agreement from the ProMedica hospital system in February.

Restrictions passed by Ohio lawmakers in 2013 mandated the transfer agreements be with local hospitals, and also barred public hospitals from providing them. The University of Toledo Hospital ended its transfer arrangement with Capital Care about two months before the law was enacted.

The Health Department on Wednesday notified Capital Care of the ambulatory surgical license it issued to May 8.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled earlier this year the state was within its rights when it revoked the clinic’s license because it didn’t have the patient-transfer agreement.