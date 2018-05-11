CHICAGO (AP) — O’Hare International Airport in Chicago has some new gates for the first time in a quarter century.

In a news release, Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office says the mayor joined American Airlines CEO Doug Parker for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday morning to mark American’s opening of five new gates.

The release says American’s investment of $78 million to extend the concourse of Terminal 3’s L-Concourse is the first major step the airport’s $8.5 billion terminal expansion plan. Between the new American gates and the planned addition of dozens of more gates, the mayor’s office says gate capacity will grow by 25 percent.