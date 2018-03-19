SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Oglala Sioux Tribe is the latest South Dakota American Indian tribe to sue opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The tribe sued 24 opioid industry groups in federal court Friday. The lawsuit alleges the companies marketed prescription opioids in a way that fraudulently concealed and minimized their addiction risk.

The tribe seeks damages for allegedly deceptive trade practices, fraudulent and negligent conduct and violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act.

The companies have denied wrongdoing in response to similar lawsuits filed around the country.

The tribe’s attorneys also filed a similar lawsuit on behalf of the Rosebud Sioux, Flandreau Santee Sioux and the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate in January. Last month the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe filed a similar lawsuit in federal court in North Dakota.