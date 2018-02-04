OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Police in Ogden say a suspect in a kidnapping case has been arrested after a chase through two Utah counties.

They say Emanuel Carranza was wanted for a parole violation and had been reported to be armed and dangerous.

Ogden police responded to a Wal-Mart store Friday night on a report of an aggravated kidnapping.

Investigators say the victim was able to escape and the suspect fled in a vehicle.

A police pursuit went through Weber and Davis counties and involved multiple jurisdictions before Carranza drove onto a dead-end road.

Police say Carranza was taken into custody.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer yet.