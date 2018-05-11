OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Two engineering firms say an Ogden elementary school building is so deteriorated it could not withstand a significant earthquake.
The Standard-Examiner reported Friday the Ogden School District is deciding whether to tear down and rebuild Polk Elementary School or upgrade it to meet current seismic standards.
Engineers say the weaknesses include unreinforced masonry walls that are not properly braced to the floor or roof.
They estimate it would cost about $18 million to renovate the school and build an expansion requested by the school board. A new building, meanwhile, is estimated at $18.2 million. Those typically have a longer life expectancy than renovated structures.
Ogden School District spokesman Jer Bates says the board will consider cost and logistics as well as the sentimental value of the historic building as they make a decision.