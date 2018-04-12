SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A northern Utah courthouse has been evacuated due to a bomb threat for the second time in eight days.

Utah state courts spokesman Geoff Fattah said Thursday that the courthouse in Ogden was cleared for roughly two hours on Thursday afternoon after authorities received a threat called in to the county dispatch.

Police say that bomb-sniffing dogs were brought in to search the area, but didn’t find anything.

After the search, the courthouse was reopened and business returned to usual.

The same courthouse was evacuated the previous Thursday due to a similar threat. Ogden police searched the building at the time but concluded that there was no danger. Operations later returned to normal.

Fattah says police are continuing an investigation into the threats.