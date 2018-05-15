OGDEN, Utah (AP) — An Ogden couple accused of killing their 3-year-old daughter last year have pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder.

The Standard-Examiner reports 25-year-old Miller Costello and 23-year-old Brenda Emile entered their pleas in a northern Utah courtroom Monday.

Costello’s attorneys allowed his case to be sent to trial but Emile’s attorney Martin Gravis argued there was no definitive evidence to suggest his client caused or played a role in her daughter Angelina Costello’s death.

Judge Michael DiReda disagreed and Emile’s admission to police that she concealed the girl’s injuries with makeup.

The couple is accused of recording cellphone videos of themselves taunting the malnourished girl with food as her condition worsened over the last year and a half.

She was found dead in July covered with burns, bruises and cuts.

___

Information from: Standard-Examiner, http://www.standard.net