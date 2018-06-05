MARCO ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters say a yacht had caught fire at a marina in Florida and the flames spread to two smaller boats docked beside it.

Greater Naples firefighters tell news outlets the 69-foot (21-meter) yacht moored near Marco Island was on fire Monday. Greater Naples Fire Assistant Chief Nolan Sapp tells the Naples Daily News no one was hurt and what caused the fire is being investigated.

Sapp says firefighters from Marco Island also battled the blaze. He says it seemed to have sparked on the yacht before the roughly 30-foot-long (9-meter-long) boats caught fire.

The yacht and one of the smaller boats are total losses, with damage estimated at $1 million.

Drew Garner tells WFTX-TV he is an employee at a nearby restaurant and called 911 when he saw the flames.