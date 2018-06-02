JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming game wardens say hikers near the Wind River Range shot and killed a grizzly bear sow in self-defense.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that the shooting, which is under investigation, orphaned two bear cubs.
The state’s game and fish department says the party of three hikers immediately reported Thursday’s shooting in the Boulder Basin near New Fork Lakes. The hikers weren’t injured.
The New & Guide says it’s the second self-defense killing of a grizzly in recent weeks in Wyoming. The previous shooting also involved a female with cubs and happened on Sheep Mountain near Cody.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- 'Pretty reckless,' says advocate of first steps underway to drill for oil in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge VIEW
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed federal protections for grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem in 2017. After the change, Wyoming officials took on responsibility for investigating grizzly killings.
___
Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com