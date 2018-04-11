BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials say work to widen a section of a turnpike is expected to start in a few months and continue for years, courtesy of $800 million in general obligation bonds.

The Register-Herald reports work is expected to begin in July and will widen the 8-mile (12.87-kilometer) section of the turnpike from the Interstate 64 split to U.S. 19 in Beckley.

State Department of Transportation Secretary Tom Smith says the project will cost around $80 million and last around two years.

Smith says another general obligation project he expects to start work soon is the Bridge to Nowhere in Mercer County.

