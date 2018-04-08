HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey say a fire in a wooded area near the Atlantic City International Airport burned 49 acres.

The Press of Atlantic City reports New Jersey Forest Fire Service crews and local firefighters responded to the fire in Hamilton Township around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. Forest Fire Service Warden Bill Donnelly says the fire was contained by 8 a.m.

There were no injuries. No structures were damaged.

Authorities say 49 acres was damaged in the blaze. Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

