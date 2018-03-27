SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that four members of a local governing board in Louisiana don’t have to submit to questions from lawyers fighting the removal of a Confederate monument from courthouse grounds.
The four members of the Caddo Parish Commission in north Louisiana voted for a resolution last year authorizing removal of the monument at the Caddo courthouse in Shreveport.
The Shreveport chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy is fighting removal.
The group’s lawyers planned to question the commissioners about their votes in depositions.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- 4 takeaways from Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
The commissioners argued that they are legally immune from having to testify about the motives for their votes. U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby agreed in a Tuesday ruling. A trial is set for June 25.